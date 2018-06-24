Saudi Women Hit the Roads: Kingdom’s Driving Ban Ends

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The decree allowing Saudi women to drive cars entered into force on Sunday and many female drivers hit the road for the first time.

A number of TV channels broadcast videos showing dozens of women taking to the wheels of their cars right after the ban was lifted.

Moreover, Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Abdullah bin Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh said on Monday that Saudi female drivers would be able to travel by car and cross into neighboring Bahrain without men.

