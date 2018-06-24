Sunday, June 24, 2018
Home > Asia > Saudi Women Hit the Roads: Kingdom’s Driving Ban Ends

Saudi Women Hit the Roads: Kingdom’s Driving Ban Ends

Saudi woman driving a BMW car
TN Asia 0

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The decree allowing Saudi women to drive cars entered into force on Sunday and many female drivers hit the road for the first time.

A number of TV channels broadcast videos showing dozens of women taking to the wheels of their cars right after the ban was lifted.

Moreover, Saudi Ambassador to Bahrain Abdullah bin Abdulmalik Al-Sheikh said on Monday that Saudi female drivers would be able to travel by car and cross into neighboring Bahrain without men.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Japan Pauses to Remember on Disaster’s First Anniversary

Japanese night club

You Can Now Legally Dance the Night Away in Japan

The Putra Mosque in Malaysia

Malaysia Charges 2 Militant Suspects of Planning Attacks on Places of Worship

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close