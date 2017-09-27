Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Saudi Arabia allows women to drive

Veiled Saudi women
Women in Saudi Arabia are now legally allowed to obtain driving licences following a decree issued by King Salman today.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the King had issued the order after “we looked into what the negative consequences of not allowing women to drive, and the positive aspects of allowing them to do so, taking into consideration the application of the necessary Shari’ah regulations and compliance with them.”

It added that the majority of scholars “do not see a reason why women should not be allowed to drive a car.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

