Muslim Surgeon Stabbed in Manchester Amid Surge in Hate Crimes in UK City

Police officers in Manchester
A Muslim orthopedic surgeon who treated victims of the Manchester Arena bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in May was stabbed in the neck on Sunday as he entered a mosque in what police are labeling a hate crime attack.

Syrian-Jordanian Nasser Kurdy, a father of three, was walking into the Altrincham Islamic Centre in Hale, Cheshire, for mid-afternoon prayers just before 6 p.m. when he was stabbed.

The 58-year-old victim said, “God was merciful to me yesterday. It could be a nerve, an artery, a vein, the gullet. The neck is the contact between the body and your head, but fortunately it was just the muscle,” The Independent reported.

