Mosque in Southern Sweden Reportedly Destroyed in Suspected Arson Attack

A mosque in the city of Orebro in the south of Sweden was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, local media reported, adding that a 20-year-old man was detained on suspicion of being behind the arson attack.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Aftonbladet newspaper, emergency services were extinguishing the fire early on Tuesday, but it flared up again around 12:00 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT).

“We fully refrain from any speculation about the motive of this crime,” Bo Andersson, the local police chief, said, as quoted by the newspaper.

