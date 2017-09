Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, the police chief, has ordered concerned authorities to check 7,000 newly-acquired patrol cars for use in the police service after several defects and mistakes have been found on them.

The 7,000 new patrol cars are one of the seven projects approved for the Royal Thai Police by the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO)-installed government.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS