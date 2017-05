Dozens of used Tiger motorcycles bought by the Royal Thai Police for use in police service are put on sale by the roadside in Lop Buri at below 10,000 baht per unit.

A citizen reporter of Thai PBS, Hathairat Phaholtap, wrote in her Facebook page on Thursday that altogether 130 Tiger motorcycles were bought by auction by a trader from Lamphun provincial police.

By Thai PBS Reporters