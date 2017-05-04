Thursday, May 4, 2017
Phuket drug dealers escape from vehicle transferring them to court

Isuzu NKR Prisoner transport vehicle of the Royal Thai Police, at Na Wa Police station, Thailand
PHUKET: Police are still searching for two men who escaped from the back of a caged pickup truck yesterday while being taken to Phuket Provincial Court to be sentenced for possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.

At 1pm yesterday (May 3), Wichit Police were informed that two men who had been arrested on Tuesday (May 2) for drug possession had escaped from the vehicle which was transferring them to Phuket Provincial Court.

Eakkapop Thongtub,
The Phuket News

