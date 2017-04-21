Married Indian Man Shuts Down Three Airports to Avoid Meeting His Girlfriend

Trying to impress his girlfriend, a 28-year-old married man from Hyderabad sent a false tip-off to Indian security agencies that sent airports in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad into a tizzy on Sunday over a hijack threat.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Security agencies conducted major anti-terror drills, deploying sniffer dogs and other measures to thwart any hijack bid or terror attacks at the three airports. But now all of that seems to be based on a hoax call and email.

The police in Hyderabad have arrested a travel agent, who had gifted a fake ticket to a woman he met over social media. The plan was to make her believe that they will meet in Goa, but couldn’t due to circumstances beyond his control by putting the airports out of action.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International