Friday, April 21, 2017
Home > Asia > Married Indian Man Shuts Down Three Airports to Avoid Meeting His Girlfriend

Married Indian Man Shuts Down Three Airports to Avoid Meeting His Girlfriend

Boeing 787-8 Deamliner 'VT-ANL' Air India on flight AIC116 to Delhi
TN Asia 0

Trying to impress his girlfriend, a 28-year-old married man from Hyderabad sent a false tip-off to Indian security agencies that sent airports in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad into a tizzy on Sunday over a hijack threat.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Security agencies conducted major anti-terror drills, deploying sniffer dogs and other measures to thwart any hijack bid or terror attacks at the three airports. But now all of that seems to be based on a hoax call and email.

The police in Hyderabad have arrested a travel agent, who had gifted a fake ticket to a woman he met over social media. The plan was to make her believe that they will meet in Goa, but couldn’t due to circumstances beyond his control by putting the airports out of action.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

The skyline of Manila with the Manila Central Post Office on the foreground

10 dead, at least 20 wounded in blasts at Philippines boxing match

Indonesian man imprisoned for atheist confession on Facebook

Australian Federal Police Toyota Prius car

At least 27 injured after man sets fire to Melbourne bank

Leave a Reply