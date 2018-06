PHUKET: Former Thepkrasattri Mayor Prasong Trairat is leading the charge in tracking down the thieves who stole a sword from a statue of the revered Phuket Heroines at a temple in Thalang on Saturday night (June 23).

Mr Prasong posted a photo of the statue, which is resident at Wat Komarapat in Tambon Thepkrasattri, with the famed sword missing yesterday (June 24).

