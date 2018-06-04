Phuket taxi driver flees scene after going off-road, hitting power pole

PHUKET: Police are looking for the driver of a white Fortuner registered as a Phuket taxi that ended up buried in undergrowth in a field in Thalang this morning (June 4) after the vehicle wiped out a roadside sign and came to rest after hitting a power pole.

Officers from the Thalang Police along with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation were called to the scene, on the Don Jom Tao Rd (Route 4030) in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, at 6:30am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News