A man arrested in Ubon Ratchathani on Sunday afternoon is accused to be part of a trio smuggling in 12,120 methamphetamine pills and 13.87 grams of crystal meth across the Mekong River.

Thossapol Polcharoen, 26, a resident of Natal district, was arrested in Ban Ubmoong, Khemaraj district, by Navy troops of the Mekong Petrol Taskforce who’d been tipped off in advance.

