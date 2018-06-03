Two Indians arrested for blackmail

CHON BURI: Two Indian nationals have been arrested by Pattaya police after an Indian reporter filed a complaint on Sunday, accusing them of stripping him naked and taking pictures of him before demanding money in return for not posting them on social media.

Sumit Kayan, 26, and Rahul Wadhawah, 32, were detained on Sunday by police officers led by Pol Col Apichai Krobphet, the Pattaya police chief. Two cheques and credit cards belonging to the Indian reporter were found with the men.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST