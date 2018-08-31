Police mull arrest warrants against two web pages for posting alleged British rape victim’s claim





Police are considering arrest warrants against administrators of two web pages for posting the British tourist’s claim that she was drugged, robbed and raped while vacationing on Koh Tao island in Surat Thani province in June this year.

Deputy tourist police commissioner Pol Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn said today that police have already identified the administrators of the two web pages and were about to issue warrants for their arrest. He claimed that their postings about the alleged rape claim has ruined the country’s reputation.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

