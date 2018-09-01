Mae Sot airport renovation project expected to be completed by 2019

BANGKOK, 31 August 2018 (NNT) – Mae Sot airport renovation project is expected to be completed by 2019.
Airport Department Director General Darun Saengchai confirmed that the project has progressed by 99.28 percent and is designed to accommodate the regional economic integration of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) and the introduction of a special economic zone.
