Silhouette of Buddha on the side of Khao Chichan in Chonburi
Pattaya

Sattahip slayings mastermind says victim betrayed him after 7-million-baht payment

By TN / September 1, 2018

The confessed mastermind behind the killing of a former Phuket coyote dancer and her childhood friend at Sattahip’s Buddha Mountain says the teenager reneged on a promise to marry him after he gave her 7 million baht.

Acknowledging the murder and weapons charges against him at the Pattaya Provincial Court Aug. 22, Phuket bar owner Panya Yingang, 39, confessed he killed 20-year-old Paveena Namuangrak and Anantachai Jaritrum, 21, in a jealousy-fueled rage and that had he suspected anyone else had helped her betray him, they would have been killed, too.

Full story: pattayamail.com

By Patcharapol Panrak
Pattaya Mail

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close