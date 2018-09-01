Sattahip slayings mastermind says victim betrayed him after 7-million-baht payment





The confessed mastermind behind the killing of a former Phuket coyote dancer and her childhood friend at Sattahip’s Buddha Mountain says the teenager reneged on a promise to marry him after he gave her 7 million baht.

Acknowledging the murder and weapons charges against him at the Pattaya Provincial Court Aug. 22, Phuket bar owner Panya Yingang, 39, confessed he killed 20-year-old Paveena Namuangrak and Anantachai Jaritrum, 21, in a jealousy-fueled rage and that had he suspected anyone else had helped her betray him, they would have been killed, too.

By Patcharapol Panrak

Pattaya Mail

