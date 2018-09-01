Phuket health office apologizes for leaving gauze inside woman after childbirth





The Phuket Provincial Health Office yesterday apologized to a new mother who only just found out — after two months — that her doctor forgot gauze inside her during her child delivery in June.

The health office’s chief, Dr. Jirapan Taepan, told reporters yesterday that they acknowledged the medical mistake occurred at Thalang, a local government hospital, and that the woman will be compensated for it, Matichon reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article