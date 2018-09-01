Doctors wearing surgical masks
Phuket

Phuket health office apologizes for leaving gauze inside woman after childbirth

By TN / September 1, 2018

The Phuket Provincial Health Office yesterday apologized to a new mother who only just found out — after two months — that her doctor forgot gauze inside her during her child delivery in June.

The health office’s chief, Dr. Jirapan Taepan, told reporters yesterday that they acknowledged the medical mistake occurred at Thalang, a local government hospital, and that the woman will be compensated for it, Matichon reported.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close