Myanmar migrant dead, 12 hurt as bus loses control in Tak

A bus taking documented Myanmar migrants from Tak to Bangkok flipped very early on Saturday, killing one worker and injuring 12 others, police said.
Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on Asia Highway no 12 in Tambon Mae Thor in Tak’s Muang district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
