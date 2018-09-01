Bus overtaking truck on a curve in Thailand
North

Myanmar migrant dead, 12 hurt as bus loses control in Tak

By TN / September 1, 2018

A bus taking documented Myanmar migrants from Tak to Bangkok flipped very early on Saturday, killing one worker and injuring 12 others, police said.

Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on Asia Highway no 12 in Tambon Mae Thor in Tak’s Muang district.

