Myanmar migrant dead, 12 hurt as bus loses control in Tak





A bus taking documented Myanmar migrants from Tak to Bangkok flipped very early on Saturday, killing one worker and injuring 12 others, police said.

Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on Asia Highway no 12 in Tambon Mae Thor in Tak’s Muang district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article