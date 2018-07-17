Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok
Angry netizens as Thai woman appears to perform sex act at Tak university

By TN / July 17, 2018

Netizens in uproar after after the Facebook page ANTI SOTUS published a photo taken during a hazing ritual at the faculty of a famous university in Tak, with the message: “No wonder, so much technology forgotten.”

The picture shows a young female student apparently performing oral sex to a male student. Students witnessing the ritual sat around and applauded.

However, a Facebook user commented: “I’m not a woman.”

When the post was published, it was widely criticized: “Many people use Facebook and can see this, such actions are sexual harassment and not worth.”

Full story (in Thai) and photos: sanook.com

Sanook

TN

