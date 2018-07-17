MacBook Pro displaying lines of code
Russia neutralized 25 million cyber-attacks during World Cup: Putin

July 17, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country’s information infrastructure was the target of almost 25 million cyber-attacks during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as France crowned the international football tournament.

The Russian leader made the remarks in a meeting with security services in capital Moscow on Sunday evening, a few hours after France won its second World Cup in history by defeating Croatia in an entertaining final of the 2018 version of the matches in Russia.

“During the period of the World Cup, almost 25 million cyber-attacks and other criminal acts on the information structures in Russia, linked in one way or another to the World Cup, were neutralized,” Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying.

