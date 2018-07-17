One Dead, One Missing as Malaysian Triathlon Turns Tragic





One man is dead and another remains missing after an Olympic distance triathlon in Malaysia Sunday.

Jeffrey Yuen Chi-yuen, 42, of Hong Kong, was reported missing by his wife after he failed to appear following the 1.5 kilometer swimming leg of the Port Dickson International Triathlon, local media reported. Tharm Wei Wong, 39, of Penang, Malaysia, also drowned during the race.

Port Dickson Deputy Police Chief Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor told Malaysian news outlet Siakap Keli that Wong had been treated by emergency responders and given CPR, but that he had never responded. Wong was pronounced dead later at a local hospital.

