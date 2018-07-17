A Oxen in a rice farm in Isan, Thailand
North

Suphan Buri cattle farmer, four cows vanish

By TN / July 17, 2018

Police are investigating the disappearance of a Suphan Buri cattle farmer whose car was found abandoned ten kilometres from his house two days ago.

Four cows are also missing.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close