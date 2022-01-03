Prayut says Thailand will advance based on achievements of last year, despite slowdown in tourist arrivals

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is confident that 2022 will be a year of the “sustainable extension” of his government’s achievements during the previous year, despite the crises and challenges confronted by the country.

In his Facebook post today (Sunday), the prime minister elaborated on what he considers to be his government’s achievements, ranging from the procurement of sufficient COVID-19 vaccines, economic recovery, the rice price guarantee for farmers, the 50:50 co-payment stimulus scheme and access to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

