January 3, 2022

Prayut says Thailand will advance based on achievements of last year, despite slowdown in tourist arrivals

6 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he is confident that 2022 will be a year of the “sustainable extension” of his government’s achievements during the previous year, despite the crises and challenges confronted by the country.

In his Facebook post today (Sunday), the prime minister elaborated on what he considers to be his government’s achievements, ranging from the procurement of sufficient COVID-19 vaccines, economic recovery, the rice price guarantee for farmers, the 50:50 co-payment stimulus scheme and access to funding for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube

Omicron Wave Expected to be Less Severe Than Delta

11 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Road toll hits 73 on Day 4 of New Year holidays

16 mins ago TN
Tourists at Railay beach in Krabi

Tourism Ministry Launches ‘Thailand Trusted Destination’ Campaign

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Doi Inthanon National Park, Chiang Mai

Campers survive overnight elephant attack in Chiang Mai

2 mins ago TN
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha offering a televised address talking about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country

Prayut says Thailand will advance based on achievements of last year, despite slowdown in tourist arrivals

6 mins ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and test tube

Omicron Wave Expected to be Less Severe Than Delta

11 mins ago TN
Expressway in Pathum Thani province

Road toll hits 73 on Day 4 of New Year holidays

16 mins ago TN
Taipei City Skyline, Taiwan

Taiwan sees rise in immigration from Hong Kong amid national security crackdown

20 hours ago TN