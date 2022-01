CHIANG MAI: A couple overnighting on a nature study tour were lucky to escape serious injury when their tent was knocked down and their campsite destroyed by wild elephants, in Omkoi Wildlife Sanctuary in the small hours of Sunday.

The man suffered bruising from a blow through the tent wall, and the couple spent the rest of the night fearful that the animals would return.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts