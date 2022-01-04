January 4, 2022

Rajavithi Hospital Allowing Walk-in Pfizer Vaccinations While Supplies Last

1 hour ago TN
Rajavithi Hospital and Victory Monument in Bangkok

Rajavithi Hospital and Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: กสิณธร ราชโอรส. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Rajavithi Hospital is now allowing walk-in visits for people to receive 1st, 2nd and booster injections using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a daily rate of 200 jabs until supplies run out.

The conditions for the inoculations are as follows:

1. 1st dose for people aged 12 and over who have never been vaccinated. All nationalities accepted.

2. 2nd dose to replace second AstraZeneca or Sinovac injections from another hospital. On a voluntary basis.

3. 3rd dose for those who have received two AstraZeneca jabs for 90 days or more, or were mixed and matched between Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines and the AstraZeneca or Pfizer shots for 90 days or more, or received two full doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines for four weeks or more.

The vaccination period runs from January 4-28 (except on January 20-21 and public holidays) from 8:00AM to 2:00PM.

Source: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Chatuchak Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal in Bangkok

Free COVID tests at Bangkok’s Mor Chit bus and Hua Lamphong railway stations

2 days ago TN
Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Bangkokians urged to keep guard raised against COVID at New Year’s feasts

4 days ago TN
Thanon Rama III Bangkok at night

Bystander killed, two seriously injured during vocational students fight in Bangkok

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger base attacked in Narathiwat, soldier killed, 2 wounded

13 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thailand considers delaying quarantine exemption for foreign tourists

20 mins ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Public Health Ministry Considers Postponing The Reopening of Entertainment Venues

32 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Prayut working from home until January 14

36 mins ago TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested

40 mins ago TN