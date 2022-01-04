Animal abuse at Khon Kaen zoo sparks outcry on social media









An outcry has been raised on social media after the owner of a zoo in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province posted disturbing pictures, on the zoo’s official Facebook page, of a Capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris) being abused, urging visitors not to harm them as such creatures are friendly and do not harm others.

The owner of the Khon Kaen Exotic Pets & The Fountain Show zoo, located in Sila sub-district in Muang district of Khon Kaen, told a reporter that, on New Year’s Day, many visitors flocked to the zoo and were all given baskets of vegetables with which to feed the animals.

