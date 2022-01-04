January 4, 2022

Animal abuse at Khon Kaen zoo sparks outcry on social media

48 mins ago TN
Aerial view of Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand

Aerial view of Khon Kaen in Northeastern Thailand. Photo: Stefan Maurer.




An outcry has been raised on social media after the owner of a zoo in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province posted disturbing pictures, on the zoo’s official Facebook page, of a Capybara (Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris) being abused, urging visitors not to harm them as such creatures are friendly and do not harm others.

The owner of the Khon Kaen Exotic Pets & The Fountain Show zoo, located in Sila sub-district in Muang district of Khon Kaen, told a reporter that, on New Year’s Day, many visitors flocked to the zoo and were all given baskets of vegetables with which to feed the animals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Soda delivery truck in Kalasin

Short-range aerosol suspected reason behind Kalasin Omicron cluster

5 days ago TN
Tesco Express in Nong Khae, Saraburi

Exodus Causes Traffic Congestion on Mittraphap Highway

6 days ago TN
Tuk Tuk in Kalasin

54 new COVID-19 cases in Kalasin

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Old building in Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Ranger base attacked in Narathiwat, soldier killed, 2 wounded

3 mins ago TN
Passengers at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok waiting for a flight to Shanghai in March 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak

Thailand considers delaying quarantine exemption for foreign tourists

10 mins ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Public Health Ministry Considers Postponing The Reopening of Entertainment Venues

22 mins ago TN
PM Prayut Chan-ocha working at his office

Prayut working from home until January 14

26 mins ago TN
Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested

30 mins ago TN