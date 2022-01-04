Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket









PHUKET: A family holiday to Phuket has left a 17-year-old trapped in a hotel room for five days waiting for confirmation on whether or not he is a ‘Green’ COVID patient and allowed to move to a room next door to his father and brother at a ‘quarantine hotel’, or whether he will be admitted into the local hospital system for treatment.

Jens Brandenborg, a former university lecturer in marketing, now a marketing coordinator for a major football club in Denmark, arrived in Phuket with his two sons Rasmus, 17, and Victor, 15, on Dec 20.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Chris Husted

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





