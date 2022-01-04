January 4, 2022

Family holiday for New Year comes undone after son, 17, tests positive in Phuket

43 mins ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Father and son on Phuket beach. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




PHUKET: A family holiday to Phuket has left a 17-year-old trapped in a hotel room for five days waiting for confirmation on whether or not he is a ‘Green’ COVID patient and allowed to move to a room next door to his father and brother at a ‘quarantine hotel’, or whether he will be admitted into the local hospital system for treatment.

Jens Brandenborg, a former university lecturer in marketing, now a marketing coordinator for a major football club in Denmark, arrived in Phuket with his two sons Rasmus, 17, and Victor, 15, on Dec 20.

By Chris Husted
The Phuket News

