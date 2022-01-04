January 4, 2022

Phuket urges extra caution after spike

34 mins ago TN
Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket

Couple taking a selfie on a motorcycle in Phuket. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




Phuket’s Public Health Office is urging tourism business operators on the island to strictly comply with Covid-19 control measures, particularly the regular use of antigen test kits (ATKs) to screen for possible cases, after 144 Omicron variant infections were detected in the province.

Koosak Kookiatkul, the island’s public health chief, urged businesses to keep their guard up after active case finding on Dec 28 around Soi Bangla, or Bangla Walking Street, near Patong beach found 11 cases of the Omicron variant.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST

favicon tn b

TN

