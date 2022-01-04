January 4, 2022

Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested

Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway

Road signs at Nong Kham Interchange Highway. Photo: LoveTripSpotting. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Three major suspects involved in a “violent brawl” in the Tree Town Market area of Central Pattaya off of Soi Buakhao that left one person dead on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 have been arrested as of this morning, January 4th, 2022.

Two people were injured from the incident and one man was killed, Mr. Narawit Prongsongnern, 52, who was born and raised in Pattaya and a well-known local. He was particularly well known in Tree Town by his nickname ‘Aey Marine’. He had sustained severe injuries from a stab wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the incident.

