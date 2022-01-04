Three major suspects involved in a ‘violent brawl’ in Pattaya that left one person dead arrested









Three major suspects involved in a “violent brawl” in the Tree Town Market area of Central Pattaya off of Soi Buakhao that left one person dead on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022 have been arrested as of this morning, January 4th, 2022.

Two people were injured from the incident and one man was killed, Mr. Narawit Prongsongnern, 52, who was born and raised in Pattaya and a well-known local. He was particularly well known in Tree Town by his nickname ‘Aey Marine’. He had sustained severe injuries from a stab wound and was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the incident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





