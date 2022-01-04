Prayut working from home until January 14









BANGKOK (NNT) – With authorities expecting a rise in the number of Covid infections due to New Year’s festivities and travels, employers are being urged to implement a Work from Home model for their workers. Civil servants are working from home for two weeks, while the prime minister himself is also working from home until January 14 and will be participating in this week’s Cabinet meeting remotely.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant agencies to monitor the situation of Omicron variant infections, with an aim of preventing transmission clusters. Lessons are being taken from the recent Omicron cluster in Kalasin and authorities are working to limit transmissions as much as they can.

