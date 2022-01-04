Public Health Ministry Considers Postponing The Reopening of Entertainment Venues
BANGKOK, Jan 4 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry considers postponing the reopening of entertainment venues as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 was spreading at modified entertainment places because operators failed to follow COVID Free Setting measures and proved to lack social responsibility.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
