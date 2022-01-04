January 4, 2022

Public Health Ministry Considers Postponing The Reopening of Entertainment Venues

20 mins ago TN
Entertainment venue in Pattaya

Entertainment venue in Pattaya. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr.




BANGKOK, Jan 4 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry considers postponing the reopening of entertainment venues as COVID-19 outbreaks continue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said COVID-19 was spreading at modified entertainment places because operators failed to follow COVID Free Setting measures and proved to lack social responsibility.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

