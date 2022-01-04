Thailand considers delaying quarantine exemption for foreign tourists
Thailand’s Ministry of Health proposed to the COVID-19 Situation Management Center (OSMC) to delay the reopening of the “Test & Go” program until end of January, according to Thai PBS World. The “Test and Go” program allows fully vaccinated travelers to enter Thailand by air without on-arrival quarantine.
The program was suspended last December 21 to limit the spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, and is expected to be considered for further delay by the CCSA today.
Thailand’s Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported that foreigners who have registered for the Test & Go program must enter Thailand by January 10.
The government asked state agencies and private companies to allow their employees to work from home for at least 14 days, as the number of people infected with the Omicron variant in the country increased to more than 1,500 cases as of January 1.
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha urged state agencies to strictly monitor and efficiently control pandemic outbreaks, especially at sites with rising cases of the new Omicron strain, Charnvirakul revealed.
