NARATHIWAT: A ranger was killed and two others wounded when Muslim insurgents attacked their operations base in Rangae district on Monday, police said.

Militants attacked the checkpoint in front of the Ranger Company 4513 base at Ban Lapae in tambon Bo Ngo around noon, Pol Capt Cholthis Khieo-on, an investigator at Rangae, said.

