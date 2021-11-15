November 15, 2021

Prayut leads Krabi-Trang mobile Cabinet meeting

2 hours ago TN
Nok Air bird at Krabi Airport

Nok Air Boeing 737 bird at Krabi Airport. Photo: Binder Donedat / flickr.




KRABI (NNT) – The first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi province started with visits by the Prime Minister and Cabinet members. They inspected local government projects, followed by the official reopening of tourism sites and a meeting with local tourism entrepreneurs and leaders on Ko Phi Phi.

The official schedule for the first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi and Trang on 15-16 November started with the arrival of Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Krabi International Airport. The Prime Minister was briefed on the renovation of the airport’s passenger terminal.

This renovation project complies with the government’s policy to promote Thailand as a regional and international logistics and connectivity hub, and the national strategy on transportation aiming to support seamless connections between multiple modes of transportation, as well as connecting tourism attractions and promoting regional development.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

See author's posts



