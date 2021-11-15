Prayut leads Krabi-Trang mobile Cabinet meeting









KRABI (NNT) – The first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi province started with visits by the Prime Minister and Cabinet members. They inspected local government projects, followed by the official reopening of tourism sites and a meeting with local tourism entrepreneurs and leaders on Ko Phi Phi.

The official schedule for the first mobile Cabinet meeting this year in Krabi and Trang on 15-16 November started with the arrival of Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at Krabi International Airport. The Prime Minister was briefed on the renovation of the airport’s passenger terminal.

This renovation project complies with the government’s policy to promote Thailand as a regional and international logistics and connectivity hub, and the national strategy on transportation aiming to support seamless connections between multiple modes of transportation, as well as connecting tourism attractions and promoting regional development.

