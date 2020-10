CHONBURI, Oct 1 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha has visited the eastern province of Chonburi to promote the international transport roles and its water transport services.

Accompanied by four ministers, Gen. Prayut followed up on progress in development of Laem Chabang port and created confidence among investors in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

