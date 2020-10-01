October 1, 2020

Similan islands to re-open for tourists on October 15

31 mins ago
Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand

Similan Islands in the Andaman Sea just off the coast of Thailand. Photo: Simon.


Phang Nga – Similan island National Park in Phang Nga province is welcoming tourists again on October 15 under the New Normal policy after most shops and restaurants were temporarily closed down during the Covid-19 pandemics.

Boonterm Ranumas, the Deputy Governor of Phang Nga Province, spoke at the island re-opening ceremony today, October 1, that the re-opening is expected to increase revenues for local vendors and tourism operators after the government has encouraged domestic tourists to travel across the country.

By Nop Meechukhun

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

