Similan islands to re-open for tourists on October 15





Phang Nga – Similan island National Park in Phang Nga province is welcoming tourists again on October 15 under the New Normal policy after most shops and restaurants were temporarily closed down during the Covid-19 pandemics.

Boonterm Ranumas, the Deputy Governor of Phang Nga Province, spoke at the island re-opening ceremony today, October 1, that the re-opening is expected to increase revenues for local vendors and tourism operators after the government has encouraged domestic tourists to travel across the country.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



