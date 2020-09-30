Thailand Welcomes Select Groups of Visitors





BANGKOK, Sept 30 (TNA) — Thailand will receive select groups of visitors who will be subject to strict COVID-19 control measures, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Only businessmen and long-stay tourists would be allowed in from Oct 1 onwards, he said while insisting that the country would not be fully open to any visitors right away.

Gen Prayut said that the government had clear disease control measures to handle the arrivals and would limit the number of visitors.

