Thailand records five new COVID-19 cases in state quarantine on Wednesday





Thailand has recorded five new COVID-19 cases today (Wednesday), including one Thai soldier returning from South Sudan and another Thai arriving from Kuwait, who had been infected by the virus before, according to the CCSA.

The 34-year old Thai soldier arrived from South Sudan on September 22nd and entered state quarantine in Chon Buri province on the same day. He was given the first test on September 25th, but the result was unclear and another test was conducted four days later, with a positive result. An asymptomatic case, he was sent to Phra Mongkutklao Military Hospital in Bangkok for treatment.

By Thai PBS World

