September 29, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand reports 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine

1 min read
48 mins ago TN
Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Control Tower at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: Nutjaru. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Sept 29 (TNA) — The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in state quarantine over a 24-hour period.

They were all returnees from South Sudan, Hong Kong, Turkey and India.

The centre said the latest cases comprised of a group of seven Thai soldiers who returned home from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on September 22. hey were quarantined in Chon Buri province and their tests on Saturday came back positive.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Thailand reports 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

CCSA Allows Groups of Foreigners to Enter the Kingdom

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreign visitors to be allowed soon in Thailand

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

State of Emergency Extended Until October 31

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

CCSA Allows Groups of Foreigners to Enter the Kingdom

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

First group of Chinese tourists to arrive in Phuket on October 8th

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand reports 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine

48 mins ago TN
1 min read

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

56 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close