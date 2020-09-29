Thailand reports 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine

Thailand reports 14 COVID-19 cases in quarantine1 min read
BANGKOK, Sept 29 (TNA) — The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday reported 14 new Covid-19 cases in state quarantine over a 24-hour period.
They were all returnees from South Sudan, Hong Kong, Turkey and India.
The centre said the latest cases comprised of a group of seven Thai soldiers who returned home from a UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan on September 22. hey were quarantined in Chon Buri province and their tests on Saturday came back positive.
TNA