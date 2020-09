PHUKET: After nearly a week of searching, police have tracked down and taken into custody the mother of the newborn boy found abandoned in Patong last Wednesday (Sept 23).

The mother was placed under arrest for child endangerment in Surat Thani yesterday, Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat explained at a press conference at Patong Police Station this morning (Sept 29).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts