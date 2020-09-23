September 23, 2020

Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Posters on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.


PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the mother of a newborn boy left abandoned behind a bank in Patong early this morning (Sept 23).

Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News that police received a call at 6:15am reporting that a baby had been left on a wooden bench seat in the Aroonsom Square plaza, near the junction of Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and Haad Patong Rd.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

