Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong

Newborn boy found abandoned in Patong1 min read
PHUKET: Police are trying to track down the mother of a newborn boy left abandoned behind a bank in Patong early this morning (Sept 23).
Patong Police Chief Col Aganit Danpitaksat told The Phuket News that police received a call at 6:15am reporting that a baby had been left on a wooden bench seat in the Aroonsom Square plaza, near the junction of Rath-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd and Haad Patong Rd.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News