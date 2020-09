BANGKOK, September 22 (TNA) – Thailand is considering a wellness quarantine initiative to allow travelers to stay at Thai spa services under the Alternative State Quarantine Program.

Health officials on Tuesday inspected and surveyed spa services in order to finalize their proposal to be submitted to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: tna.mcot.net

By Thai PBS World

