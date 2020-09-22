September 22, 2020

AMLO is verifying reports of four Thai banks’ alleged role in suspicious transactions

Thai baht banknotes

Thai baht banknotes. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.


Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) is in the process of verifying a report, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), that four Thai banks have been involved in suspicious financial transactions, worth about 41.31 billion baht, over nearly two decades.

Responding to the ICIJ report, AMLO Acting Secretary-General Pol Maj-Gen Preecha Charoensahayanont said today that checking suspicious financial transactions is a normal practice of AMLO, as he asked for time to verify the report.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

