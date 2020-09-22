AMLO is verifying reports of four Thai banks’ alleged role in suspicious transactions

AMLO is verifying reports of four Thai banks’ alleged role in suspicious transactions1 min read
Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) is in the process of verifying a report, by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), that four Thai banks have been involved in suspicious financial transactions, worth about 41.31 billion baht, over nearly two decades.
Responding to the ICIJ report, AMLO Acting Secretary-General Pol Maj-Gen Preecha Charoensahayanont said today that checking suspicious financial transactions is a normal practice of AMLO, as he asked for time to verify the report.
By Thai PBS World