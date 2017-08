Fugitive ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra made a surprise return to twitter on Wednesday his sister’s flight from the country last Friday.

The tweet came after a few days after his sister; Yingluck Shinawatra, also an ex-PM, failed to show up to hear the ruling on a charge of negligence concerning her government’s rice-pledging scheme, that cost the country billions of Baht.

By The Nation