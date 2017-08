The Supreme Court has rejected the request for bail of former wellknown anchorman Sorayuth Suthassanachinda on the ground that his case could not be appealed to the high court if the appeal concerns factual aspect.

The bail requests of two other co-defendants, Mrs Pitchapa Iamsa-ard, a former staffer of MCOT Plc, and Ms Montha Thiradet, a staff member of Rai Som Company which was owned by Sorayuth were also rejected on the same ground.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS