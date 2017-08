SYDNEY, 30th August 2017, (NNT) – The Thai Fine Arts Department has presented a Khon performance at the Opera House in Sydney, Australia.

The department announced that the performance was in celebration of the 84th birthday anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign, and the 65th anniversary of Thai-Australian diplomatic relations, which were initiated on December 19th, 1952.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau Of Thailand