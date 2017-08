Army Commander-in-chief Gen Chalermchai Sitthisad said Tuesday (Aug 29) that fugitive Thaksin Shinawatra was behind the escape of his younger sister Yingluck Shinawatra.

The army chief said he believed that Ms Yingluck had planned her escape in advance with her brother’s personal jet standing by.

The escape plan was well prepared but just awaited for the right and appropriate time to go, he said.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS