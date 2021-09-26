Thai and US officials to meet in Washington DC to resolve delay over Pfizer vaccine being donated to Thailand









Officials of the Thai embassy in Washington DC will meet with their American counterparts this week to facilitate the delivery of an additional million doses of Pfizer mRNA vaccine, being donated to Thailand by the United States, according to Thai Ambassador to the US, H.E. Mr. Manasvee Srisodaphol.

The ambassador said he called Thai-born Democrat US Senator Tammy Duckworth to enquire about the vaccine, but was told that its documentation had already been sent to the Thai side and was asked to find out why the Thai authorities were unaware of it.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





