  • September 26, 2021
Patients evacuated after floods ravage Chaiyaphum hospital

Hospital beds (hospital cot) in Thailand. Photo: PxHere. CC0.




Rescuers worked feverishly to evacuate forty patients as Bamnet Narong Hospital in Chaiyaphum was flooded on Sunday morning, seriously damaging the facility.

The Hook 31 rescue unit reported on Sunday afternoon that 26 patients were successfully transferred from the hospital in Bamnet Narong district to other hospitals in the province, while the Public Health Ministry said 14 less seriously ill patients were sent home.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



