Interpol alerted to help track down Yingluck

The Thai Interpol has sought cooperation from its counterparts in 190 countries to help track down former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, said Pol Gen Srivara Rangsipromnakul on Monday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha admitted security lapse for Ms Yingluck’s successful exit without the notice of security officials, but he begged critics and members of the public not to blame the officials, claiming that this has happened before on various occasions.

