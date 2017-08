The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) has denied a suggestion by some critics that it was complicit in letting former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra to escape out of the country.

NCPO spokesman Col Winthai Suvaree said on Sunday that the junta and the government had treated Ms Yingluck’s court case straightforwardly and would not engage in any activity which contravenes with the judicial process.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS